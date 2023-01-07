A 26-year-old man was seriously injured when metal sheets fell onto him in a garage in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
The police said the accident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 12:15 pm at a garage in Triq Pawlu Mifsud in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
A medical team and ambulance were called for, and the victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a serious nature.
Magistrate Leonard Caruana has ordered an inquiry and appointed experts to assist him.
Police investigations are underway.
