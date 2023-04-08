A Ħamrun man was grievously injured in a car crash in his hometown on Friday evening.

The victim, who is 27, was driving a Suzuki Alto on Triq Villambrosa at 7.45pm when he collided with a Ford Transit van driven by a 36-year-old who lives in Pietà.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the Suzuki driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated.

A police investigation is under way.