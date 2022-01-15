A motorcyclist from Siġġiewi was taken to hospital with grievous injuries on Saturday morning following a crash in San Ġwann.

The victim, who is 56 years old, was riding a Yamaha motorbike on Triq tas-Sliema at 9.30am when he was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi ASK vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Gżira man.

A medical team was called to the site and administered first-aid to the victim before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police said that they are investigating the case.