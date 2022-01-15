A motorcyclist from Siġġiewi was taken to hospital with grievous injuries on Saturday morning following a crash in San Ġwann.
The victim, who is 56 years old, was riding a Yamaha motorbike on Triq tas-Sliema at 9.30am when he was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi ASK vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Gżira man.
A medical team was called to the site and administered first-aid to the victim before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police said that they are investigating the case.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us