A 35-year-old Romanian man was grievously injured after being hit with a hammer in St Julian's.

In a statement on Friday the police said that at around 3.15pm on Friday, the Romanian man together with a 45-year-old Colombian man told police officers stationed at the St Julian's that they had been attacked by a man.

Soon after, a 35-year-old Maltese man dropped by at the same police station and said he had had an argument with two people.

The Romanian man was rushed to Mater Dei.

According to police investigations, the three were involved in an argument on Triq San Ġorġ.

Investigations are ongoing.