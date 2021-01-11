A Filipino man was grievously injured after falling off a roof in Santa Venera.

Police officers were called to the site, in Triq il-Buttar, at 11.30pm, where they found an injured man on the pavement.

It transpired that the 37-year-old man, who lives in Qrendi, got locked indoors and tried to exit the private residence by climbing on the roof. He lost his balance and fell down.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.