A 31 year-old British man suffered grievious injuries after he lost control of his quad causing it to overturn in Gozo on Saturday, according to police.

The accident took place at 1.30pm on Triq San Anard in Rabat. A medical team and Civil Protection Department members were called to the site.

Magistrate Dr Bridgette Sultana LL.D is leading a magisterial inquiry into the case and a police investigation is underway.