A 52-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday when he fell down a three-storey shaft in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened at a building in Xatt il-Mollijiet at around 1pm.

The victim, who lives in Pembroke, was carrying out some work when the accident happened.

He was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.