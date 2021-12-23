A 52-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday when he fell down a three-storey shaft in Marsa.
The police said the accident happened at a building in Xatt il-Mollijiet at around 1pm.
The victim, who lives in Pembroke, was carrying out some work when the accident happened.
He was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
