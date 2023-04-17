A man has been grievously injured after being allegedly stabbed in an attack at the Valletta bus terminus near the Triton Fountain in Floriana.

Police said the man - a 22-year-old Moroccan national living in Birżebbuġa - sought medical assistance at the Floriana health centre at 7pm on Sunday.

He had suffered wounds to his face and abdomen and was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

He was allegedly attacked at the bus terminus outside the capital at around 6.30pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.