A man was injured on Tuesday morning when the curtains of the house he was in went up in flames.

In a statement, police said they were informed that a fire had broken out at a residence on Triq tal-Borg, Paola.

A 42-year-old man from Cospicua, who was in the house at the time, suffered injuries as a result of the flames.

Two women, a 39-year-old and a 75-year-old, who were both also inside the residence, were not injured.

The incident occurred at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Police said they dispatched units to the site as soon as the incident was reported.

The injured man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and was later certified to have been grieviously injured.

Members of the Civil Protection Department helped put out the flames.

The police said investigations are ongoing.