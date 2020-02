A 43-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara was grievously injured in an accident on a construction site on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at 12.40pm in Mater Boni Consili Street, Fgura.

The victim, was is Bulgarian, was injured when he was hit by some stones which fell as a result of the winds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The police are investigating.