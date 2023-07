A 54-year-old man was on Monday grievously injured while getting out of a car on Triq it-Tromba in Marsa.

The police said the car he was in, a Skoda Fabia driven by a 56-year-old man from Birkirkara, stopped at around 10.15am on Triq it-Tromba so that the man, from Tarxien, could alight.

A Citroen Berlingo, driven by a 43-year-old from Qormi crashed into the Skoda.

The man was injured on impact.

Police investigations are ongoing.