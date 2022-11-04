A 43-year-old construction worker was grievously injured when he fell while working at a construction site in Msida.

The police said they were called to the site on Triq Victor Denaro at around 11am. The man, who is Turkish but lives in Msida, was found to have fallen a height of more than one storey while carrying out works.

He was rushed to Mater Dei in ambulance where he was found to be suffering grievous injuries. Magistrate Astrid May Grime was informed of the case and an inquiry was launched.

Police investigations are ongoing.