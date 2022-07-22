A man who crashed his car into crash barriers at St Paul's Bay was grievously injured on Thursday.

The police said in a statement, the man, a 47-year-old from the same locality, was driving a Daihatsu when he crashed in the barriers on Triq Burmarrad at around 8.30pm.

The Daihatsu also crashed into another car - an Otokar Kent 280 LF driven by a 42-year-old man from Żabbar.

Police investigations are ongoing.