A man who crashed his car into crash barriers at St Paul's Bay was grievously injured on Thursday.
The police said in a statement, the man, a 47-year-old from the same locality, was driving a Daihatsu when he crashed in the barriers on Triq Burmarrad at around 8.30pm.
The Daihatsu also crashed into another car - an Otokar Kent 280 LF driven by a 42-year-old man from Żabbar.
Police investigations are ongoing.
