A 22-year-old man was grievously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in Gudja.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Tarxien at 10.30pm.

The victim, who lives in Żejtun, was driving a BMW 320D that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris, that was being driven by a 25-year-old Italian man who lives in Marsascala.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.