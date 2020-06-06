A 52-year old man from Siġġiewi was grievously injured on Saturday in a two-storey fall on a construction site in Rabat.

Police said the incident occurred at around 8am in Misraħ Forok, Rabat. The man was working on site when he fell off scaffolding.

Medics and civil protection personnel assisted the man on site before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.