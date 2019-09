A 41-year-old man from Birkirkara was grievously injured on Thursday after falling while working in a church in Gżira.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Albert at 6pm.

The man was carrying out some work at the church when the scaffolding he was on collapsed. The victim fell from a height of around 2.5 storeys.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.