A 58-year-old man was grievously injured when he fell off a ladder in Pembroke on Friday morning.

In a statement, the police said the man, from Pembroke, fell a height of around one storey while on the ladder at a home in the locality. An ambulance called to the site rushed the man to Mater Dei were medics certified his injuries as grievous.

A team from the Civil Protection Department was also called to the residence to assist first responders.

Police said investigations are ongoing.