A 24-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday during a fight at a restaurant in St Julian’s.

The police said the victim, who is Maltese and lives in Swieqi, was involved in an argument with a 34-year-old British man at the restaurant, in Triq San Ġorġ, at 4am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital while the British man is being held by the police for further investigations.