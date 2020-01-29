A man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Gżira on Tuesday.

The man, a 24-year-old Syrian who lives in San Ġwann, was riding a Honda CB500XA that was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC40 that was being driven by a 63-year-old man from Santa Venera in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli at 8.15pm.

The police said that a 36-year-old rider from San Ġwann of another bike, a Honda NV400CP lost control and fell when he did not see the other bike on the ground.

A medical team gave the Syrian first aid and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Members of the Civil Protection Department cleaned the oil that had spilled onto the road.

The police are investigating.