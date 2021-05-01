A man and a nine-year-old child were hospitalised with injuries late on Friday night following a car crash in Marsa.



The crash occurred on Triq il-Karmnu at around 11.45pm and involved a Honda Fit driven by a 32-year-old woman and Toyota Auris driven by a 30-year-old Qormi man.



Two passengers in the Honda – a 33-year-old Marsa man and the young child – required medical attention and were taken to Mater De Hospital for treatment.



Doctors certified the man’s injuries as being of a grievous nature. The nine-year-old girl was slightly injured in the collision.



A police investigation is under way.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us