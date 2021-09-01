A 49-year-old man had to be rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday morning to be treated for grievous injuries after he fell off a ladder at a house in Naxxar.

In a statement, the police said it was called to St Paul Street in Naxxar at around 9am.

The 49-year-old, who is from Rabat, fell off the ladder while carrying out works at the Naxxar residence.

The man was given first aid on site before being transferred to Mater Dei where doctors confirmed he had grievous injuries.

Investigations by the police are ongoing.