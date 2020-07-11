A man was grievously injured on Saturday morning in a hit-and-run incident in Żebbuġ.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, was found by Mdina Road at around 8.30am.

Bystanders gave first aid until a medical team arrived. The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and police investigations are ongoing.

Police urged anyone with information on the incident to call on 119 or 2122 4001.