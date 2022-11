A 43-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on the Mrieħel bypass on Tuesday.

The police said in a statement the man, an Italian national from Santa Venera, was driving a Smart at around 6.30pm on the bypass, in Qormi.

He was involved in a crash with a 21-year-old man from Dingli who was driving a Nissan.

Police investigations are ongoing.