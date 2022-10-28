A man was grievously injured when the two-seater car he was driving crashed into the Msida skatepark, landing on its roof.

The police said the accident happened at 10.45pm on Thursday on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

The 29-year-old man from Ħamrun was driving a Smart.

He was given first aid on site, and then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Civil Protection Department officials assisted the man.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The area is popular with skateboarders as well as university students throughout the day.

Photo: Malta Police Force