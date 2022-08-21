A man was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Paola.

The police said the accident happened in Triq iċ-Ċimiterju at 7.20am.

The victim, a 27-year-old Belgian who lives in Birżebbuġa, lost control of the Land Rover he was driving and crashed into barricades.

He was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.