A man was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Paola.
The police said the accident happened in Triq iċ-Ċimiterju at 7.20am.
The victim, a 27-year-old Belgian who lives in Birżebbuġa, lost control of the Land Rover he was driving and crashed into barricades.
He was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
