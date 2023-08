A 65-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident early on Sunday in Triq San Anard, Tarxien.

The police said the crash - between the man's Citroen C3 and a Renault Megane driven by a 51-year-old Latvian national from Santa Venera - was reported at around 5.30am.

The 65-year-old, who is from Marsascala, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.