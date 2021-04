A 78-year-old man from Żejtun was grievously injured in a Qormi stable while using a grinder.

The police said the incident took place at 1pm on Triq tal-Ħandaq.

He was given first aid on site and then rushed off to Mater Dei Hospital.

Earlier, a man was injured in a similar incident, while using a chaser, in Paola.

Police investigations are ongoing.