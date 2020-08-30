A 32-year-old was on Sunday found guilty of harassing and threatening the mother of his son.

Rion Azzopardi, of Vittoriosa, was charged with harassing his former partner Shasmine Mercieca, the mother of his son, who also has another child on the way.

Prosecuting officer Eman Hayman, urged the court to impose conditions that put the children’s safety first.

Azzopardi conceded to having, on various occasions, sent messages threatening his former partner with violence.

Presiding magistrate Doreen Clarke, upon accepting a guilty plea by the accused, imposed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, noting that no actual violence had taken place.

The court also imposed a €500 fine, payable within one year and imposed a protection order limiting Azzopardi’s interaction with Mercieca.