An argument between the owners of a Marsascala establishment and a Maltese man in February had triggered a violent fight which led to charges against another man who fled the scene and was arrested four months later at a Gżira lido.

In June, the police were alerted to the presence of Nikola Vujkovic, a 33-year-old Serbian national wanted over his alleged involvement in that Marsascala fight, at a Gżira lido.

Footage of his arrest as several officers zeroed in on the man, who twisted and turned and put up a struggle while police tried to pin him to the ground, was widely shared on social media.

He was subsequently arraigned, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring the bar owner’s brother during February’s incident, as well as wilfully disturbing the public peace.

Other charges related to his arrest in June when he allegedly assaulted and violently resisted four officers, slightly injuring them and refusing to obey legitimate orders.

Vujkovic was also charged with possessing a false passport and supplying false details to the police when stopped one March afternoon at Mile End, Ħamrun.

When proceedings continued this week, an officer from the Forensic Science Laboratory testified that she had been tasked with checking the authenticity of an ID card and a driving licence which turned out to be false.

Two officers from the Żabbar police station testified about February’s incident.

On February 17 at around 10am, information reached the Żabbar police about the brawl outside the Marsascala establishment.

Arriving on site, the witnesses recalled how they met the pub owner and his brother, who claimed to have been involved in a fight with a foreigner who subsequently fled the scene.

The owner’s brother, bleeding from a head wound, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Several persons appeared to indicate that the violence had been triggered by an argument between the pub owner and a Maltese guy.

During an earlier sitting, the victim had also testified about how he had overheard his brother talking to a Maltese man while he was helping out with fast food deliveries at the pub and grill.

“Go. Now I’ll phone you,” the victim’s brother told the man who turned to leave.

But just as he was about to walk out, he allegedly stopped and sprayed something near the doorway.

Wondering what the man was up to, the owner’s brother took some steps towards him but suddenly felt a burning sensation in his eyes and realised that it must have been pepper spray.

As the man ran out, the victim gave chase but was suddenly punched and kicked by an aggressor whom he identified as the accused while his brother held back an “unidentified” third party who was wielding a metal bar.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

While proceedings continue, Vujkovic was granted bail by the criminal court, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, who issued a protection order barring the accused from approaching the alleged victim in any way.

He was also ordered to deposit €5,000, bind himself under a personal guarantee of €10,000, sign the bail book daily and abide by a curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Inspector Darryl Farr is prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Rachel Tua and Edmond Cuschieri are defence counsel. Lawyer Michael Sciriha is appearing parte civile.