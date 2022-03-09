A 34-year-old man had sex with a minor and filmed it without her knowledge, a court heard on Wednesday.

The man, who is from Peru and needed the help of a Spanish speaking interpreter in court, is alleged to have had sex at least twice with a 15-year-old girl.

He stands accused of sexual activity with a minor under 16 and producing indecent material.

The matter came to light when he sent a video of them having sex to his victim, who did not know that she was being filmed. She then showed the video to her father, who reported the issue to the police.

A court upheld a request to ban publication of the names of those involved, for fear of the victim being identified.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges but his lawyers Herman Mula and Michele Cardinali did not request bail at this stage, as civilian witnesses have to testify.

Nagistrate Nadine Lia placed a protection order on the victim and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.