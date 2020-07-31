A 19-year-old man has been handed a conditional discharge after he admitted stealing a motorbike in Gozo last month.

In a statement, the police said the Karl Scicluna, from Santa Venera, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court the following day.

He was accused of stealing a Honda motorcycle from Triq Qasam San Ġorġ on June 20.

The man pleaded guilty but was spared prison, providing he does not commit another offense within three years.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers for the accused were Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri. Magistrate Simone Grech presided.