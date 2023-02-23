A man who stole a credit card and went on a shopping spree for foodstuffs has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting to theft and fraud.

The owner of the bank card reported that it had gone missing on January 21 sometime between 4pm and 7.30pm.

He later received a message indicating that his card had been used in a transaction at a convenience store at Żejtun.

Soon after, another message flagged a second transaction.

Investigators obtained footage from the commercial outlets where the card had been used and singled out the suspect who had gone shopping with his partner.

Nadim Mharam Abdul Gader Mharam, 40, was identified as the man who regularly signed a bail book in relation to a separate case.

The suspect was arrested and his statements were released earlier on Thursday.

Upon arraignment, he was charged with aggravated theft of the BOV card and fraud to the detriment of the bank and the shop owners.

The first purchases were made at around 8.30pm at the Żejtun store, followed by a visit to a Żejtun bakery an hour later.

Later that evening, he again used the card at another food outlet at Żabbar.

The prosecution said that the amounts involved were between €50 and €70 at each shop.

The accused was also charged with leading a vagrant and idle life, relapsing and breaching previous bail conditions.

The man registered an admission which he confirmed after being granted time to consult his lawyer and reconsider his plea.

In light of that admission, the court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, condemned the man to a two-year jail term suspended for four years and a fine of €500.

Inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.