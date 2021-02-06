A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody on Saturday after pleading not guilty to attempting to murder another man.

Justin Dimech, from Gzira, denied the charges brought against him.

The court heard how the police received a call from a 36-year-old man claiming that while he was at his apartment in Gzira, an individual broke in, poured petrol around, lit it and escaped.

The police started investigating the case and found the identity of the alleged perpetrator.

The court heard how the accused assaulted the victim, whose name and address cannot be published by court order. He then chased him around the apartment until the victim locked himself in the ensuite. The accused allegedly poured fuel from underneath the door and then lit it.

The victim was only slightly injured in the fire because he managed to escape through the window and into the shaft.

The court heard how the accused did not offer an explanation when asked by the police why he had done it.

The accused was also charged with drug possession and trafficking, with the police saying he admitted to selling cannabis to finance his cocaine addiction.

Court ordered the freezing of the man's assets and also issued a protection order in favour of the victim. Breaching the order could mean a €7,000 fine and a two year prison term, the magistrate warned.

No request for bail was made.

Lawyer Anthony Vella from the Attorney General's office, Police Inspectors Shaun Pawley and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid. Lawyer Charles Mercieca appeared parte civile for the victim.