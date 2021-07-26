A man who overstayed his time in Malta was remanded in custody on Monday after being found in possession of eleven sachets of cannabis on Sunday.

Sedat Bojang, a 28-year old migrant from Gambia, was arrested by officers from the police Rapid Intervention Unit in Belvedere Gardens at Marsa.

A search yielded eleven sachets of cannabis grass and a new synthetic drug under circumstances denoting that the drug was not intended for personal use.

The alleged offences were aggravated by the fact that they took place within 100 metres of a place where young people habitually meet.

Bojang pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

His legal aid lawyer, Mario Caruana, argued that the accused had a fixed address and except for the police officers, there were no other prosecution witnesses he might possibly approach.

Moreover, the accused wanted to clear his name and insisted that he had bought the drug for his own personal use.

But prosecution objected, pointing out that the accused sometimes did not have sufficient funds to pay the rent of his shared accommodation.

He was currently unemployed and had no ties in Malta, said Inspector Justine Grech, questioning how the man was expected to abide by bail conditions if he had apparently breached immigration laws.

In fact, whatever the outcome of the proceedings, immigration authorities would likely follow up the case to deport the accused, Inspector Grech told the court.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli turned down the request for bail since the accused’s fixed address had not been proved and in view of the fear of absconding.

Inspector Stacy Gatt also prosecuted.