A man who was arrested on Sunday after being found growing cannabis plants in a field in Xewkija, Gozo, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Monday.

Luke Zammit Haber, 30, was arrested after a surveillance operation by the Drug Squad, triggered by information about the suspected cannabis cultivation at the man’s field.

On Sunday, officers came across some 55 cannabis plants, varying in size, as well as seeds and other drug-related items which led to Zammit Haber’s immediate arrest.

Other drug-related objects were also found at his Xewkija home.

On Monday afternoon, Zammit Haber was charged with cultivation and possession of cannabis under circumstances indicating that the drug was not intended solely for personal use.

He was also charged with unauthorised possession of LSD and Ketamine.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca explained that police had arrested and interrogated the suspect after finding the cannabis cultivation at his field.

Many people had reached out after the man’s arrest and judging by their feedback, it was evident that many supported the accused, said defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb.

The accused had a dependency on the drug and did not draw a profit he insisted,

When making submissions on bail, Zammit Haber’s lawyers argued that their client was still presumed innocent and had a clean criminal record.

Moreover, although the right of disclosure was on the statute books, it was still not being enforced, argued Xuereb, pointing out that a number of cases had recently been filed about such lack of proper disclosure which impinged upon the accused’s rights.

After hearing submissions by both parties Magistrate Simone Grech turned down the request and remanded the accused in custody.

Lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera was also defence counsel.