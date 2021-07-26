A man who allegedly sent threatening messages to his four siblings was denied bail after pleading not guilty in court on Monday.

Police were alerted to the matter by two of the man’s siblings in June, claiming that their brother, 31-year old Michael Abela from Zejtun, had sent them a number of threatening messages.

They also claimed that he possessed a firearm.

More messages of the same kind to four of his siblings allegedly followed on July 15.

Acting on that report, police searched the suspect’s home where they came across three knives and some seven grams of cannabis which he claimed, were for his own use.

After being certified as medically fit to face criminal proceedings, the man was arraigned and charged with insulting and threatening his siblings, causing them to fear violence, unlicensed possession of a knife as well as possession of cannabis in circumstances denoting that it was not solely for personal use.

He was also charged with insulting and threatening the prosecuting officer, breaching the peace and swearing in public during an incident at Mater Dei Hospital.

He was further charged with recidivism.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyer Roberto Montalto said that the accused had suffered physical violence at the hands of his siblings in the past, pointing out that court proceedings were still ongoing in this regard.

Moreover, the drug found at his home was for his personal use, argued the lawyer, noting that the accused needed help to tackle his drug problem.

The calls to his siblings presented empty threats, argued Montalto, noting further that the knife found in the accused’s truck related to his work.

But the prosecution objected, arguing that the accused was deemed untrustworthy, even in light of his criminal record and the way he had tried to intimidate his siblings online.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli turned down the request for bail in view of the risk of tampering with evidence, given that the accused’s siblings were still to testify.

Whilst directing the prosecution to summon these witnesses at the first sitting, the court upheld a request for a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victims.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted.