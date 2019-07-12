A man from North Macedonia is being held behind bars after being accused of assaulting a woman in Gozo, the police said.

The 35-year-old was accused of assaulting, threatening and slightly injuring the 36-year-old woman in a house in Victoria at about 12.30am on Monday.

The man pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Paul Coppini remanded him in custody.

Inspector B C Spiteri prosecuted.