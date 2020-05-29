A man has been arrested after a police operation led to the discovery of a stash of drugs and related items at his house in Birkirkara.

The police said in a statement the 41-year-old man was held in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug abuse. He was held after several days of surveillance, in a joint operation between the Drug Squad and the Rapid Intervention Unit.

A raid on the house yielded cannabis already packaged to sell as well as electronic scales and other items related to drug trafficking.

Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo appointed court experts to assist with a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are under way.