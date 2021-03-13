A man suspected of carrying out a spate of thefts from a number of commercial establishments was remanded in custody following his arraignment on Saturday.

Mahmoud Moghrabi, a 30-year old Tunisian, was marched to court after police had tracked him down inside a Gżira residence where they allegedly also came across some of the items reported stolen.

The man faced a lengthy list of charges including that of stealing over €2,300 worth of branded items from an Iklin footwear and sportswear store, one Saturday last month.

Other charges related to the alleged theft of an electric scooter worth over €2,300 parked at San Ġwann, a chequebook from a Baystreet perfumery store as well as documents and other personal items from a parked vehicle in Sliema.

He was also charged with allegedly defrauding a Valletta perfumery and a St Julian’s boutique hotel by presenting cheques with a forged signature.

The man, with an apparently colourful criminal record, was further charged with recidivism, breaching a probation order handed down in 2019 and leading a vagrant and idle life, in addition to aggravated theft and voluntary damage to third party property.

When asked whether he was pleading guilty or otherwise, the accused opted to remain silent.

The court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, declared that that silence meant that the man was not admitting to the charges.

He was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Andrew Agius, Michael Vella and Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.