A man who hired an unlicensed private investigator to spy on his ex-wife has had that crime confirmed by a court of appeal.

Victor Paul Borg had in 2017 hired Alfred Attard, 48 and from St Paul’s Bay, to follow his estranged partner’s movements and present a report that was subsequently used in the couple’s separation proceedings.

Attard was not licenced to work as a private investigator and a court had in 2021 sentenced him to six months in jail for having stalked Borg’s wife and her lawyer.

A separate court had found Borg guilty of hiring an unlicensed private eye and fined him €150. Borg appealed that decision.

The court of appeal presided by Mr Justice Neville Camilleri has now confirmed that conviction.

Borg argued that he had hired Attard as a casual employee, rather than as a private investigator as defined by the law and that the court had incorrectly interpreted provisions of the Private Guards and Community Officers Act, which regulates the work of private investigators.

The court dismissed that argument, noting that the law clearly defined what constitutes an employee and that the relationship between Borg and Attard did not qualify.

The law also clearly stated that private investigators had to be licenced and that only local councils and security agencies could hire such staff as employees.

It therefore confirmed Borg’s conviction and dismissed his appeal.