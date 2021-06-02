A 27-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday when he was hit by a bus in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Diċembru Tlettax at 9.15pm.

The victim, a 27-year-old man who lives in Valletta, was hit by an Otokar Vectio that was being driven by a 48-year-old man from Ħamrun.

He was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.