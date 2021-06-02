A 27-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday when he was hit by a bus in Marsa.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Diċembru Tlettax at 9.15pm.
The victim, a 27-year-old man who lives in Valletta, was hit by an Otokar Vectio that was being driven by a 48-year-old man from Ħamrun.
He was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us