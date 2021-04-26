Updated 10.11am with Dingli accident below.

A man was hit by a car as he was about to enter his own parked vehicle in Marsa late on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at Triq Il-Ħaddiem at about 9pm.

The 24-year-old from Paola was climbing into his Ford Focus when he was hit by a Toyota Aygo driven by a 30-year-old man from Qormi. Both vehicles were damaged.

The injured man was given first aid by an ambulance crew and taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry.

Two injured in Dingli

In a separate accident, two Nepalese men were injured when they fell off their motorcycle in Dingli.

The police said the accident, in Triq San Pawl tal-Pitkali, took place at about 8pm on Sunday.

A 29-year-old was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle when he lost control and fell. A 26-year-old pillion rider was also injured.

Their condition was described by the police as serious.