A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car as he got out of his own vehicle early on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at Labour Avenue in Zejtun just before 8am.

A Toyota Starlet driven by a 28-year-old woman from Sta Venera slammed into two parked cars – a Peugeot 307 and a Saab - injuring the 64-year-old man from Zejtun as he got out of one of them.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and found to have suffered serious injuries.