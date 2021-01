A 36-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday in an accident in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Fleur de Lys at 8.30am.

The victim, who is from Mali, was hit by a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 21-year-old woman from Żebbuġ. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police are investigating.