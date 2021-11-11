A 55-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday when he was hit by a car in Floriana.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Vittmi Furjaniżi tal-Gwerra at 10am.

The victim, a resident of irkirkara, was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 24-year-old woman from Kalkara.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.