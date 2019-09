A 22-year-old man who lives in San Ġwann was grievously injured on Wednesday when he was hit by a car in his hometown.

The police said the accident happened in Triq in-Naxxar at 9am.

The victim, who is Libyan, was hit by a Nissan Juke that was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from San Ġwann.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.