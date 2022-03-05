A 37 year-old man suffered grievous injuries when he was hit by a car in Santa Venera on Saturday morning, the police said.

The injured man, a Santa Venera resident, was hit by a Citroen Jumper, driven by a 25 year-old male.

The incident took place on Triq il-Kanun at around 9.45am.

A medical team was called to the site and the man is now being treated at Marter Dei hospital.

A police investigation into the case is underway.