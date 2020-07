A 44-year-old man from Birżebuġia suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car in St Paul's Bay.

The police were called to the site at Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri on Monday at 6.30pm.

In a statement the police said the man was hit by a Citroen C5 driven by a 34-year-old Libyan man resident in St Paul's Bay.

Investigations are ongoing.