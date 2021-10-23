A man was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car on a Marsa thoroughfare on Saturday morning.

The man, who is from Nigeria, was hit by a Mazio Demio car driven by a 39-year-old woman from Birzebbuġa.

He was hurt as he crossed Triq Dicembru 13 at 7.30am, a police spokesperson said.

A medical team was called to the site and took the victim to Mater Dei hospital, where he is being treated.

No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing, though he is not believed to be seriously hurt.