A 65-year-old man was badly hurt on Monday morning when he was hit by a van in his hometown Żabbar.

The man was hit at around 9am by a Nissan NV being driven by a 43-year-old man on Triq il-Kapuccini, the police said.



Both men are Żabbar residents.



A parademic team provided first aid on-site and then rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified his injuries as being grievous in nature.



A police investigation is under way.